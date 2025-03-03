Escalating Tensions: Ceasefire on the Brink in Gaza
Violence has erupted in Gaza as an Israeli blockade threatens the fragile ceasefire with Hamas. Israeli airstrikes in Rafah and Khan Younis raised fears of conflict resurgence. With food supplies dwindling, Gaza's residents face a humanitarian crisis while diplomatic efforts for a permanent truce remain uncertain.
In recent developments in Gaza, an Israeli-imposed blockade has exacerbated tensions, leading to an escalation in violence. According to local reports, Israeli airstrikes killed two individuals in Rafah and injured three in Khan Younis, heightening concerns that the ceasefire may collapse completely.
The initial ceasefire phase, which began in January, ended without a clear future agreement, and Hamas is now demanding a second phase that includes permanent Israeli withdrawal. Contrasting this, Israel proposes a temporary extension into April, contingent upon the release of hostages by Hamas.
The blockade has sparked a severe humanitarian crisis, with Gaza's residents facing skyrocketing food prices and empty store shelves. Reports suggest that the cost of flour and other essentials has surged dramatically as hundreds of supply-laden lorries remain stuck at the Egyptian border. Meanwhile, diplomatic negotiations continue amid fears of renewed fighting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- ceasefire
- Israeli blockade
- Hamas
- hostages
- food crisis
- Rafah
- Khan Younis
- violence
- tensions
ALSO READ
500 Days of Agony: Families Receive Signs of Life from Hostages
Hamas to Release Hostages Amid Ceasefire Negotiations
Hamas to Release Final Six Israeli Hostages
Hamas says it will release 6 living Israeli hostages on Saturday, reports AP.
Grief and Diplomacy: The Emotional Handover of Israeli Hostages by Hamas