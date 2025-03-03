Escalating Tensions: Ceasefire on the Brink in Gaza

In recent developments in Gaza, an Israeli-imposed blockade has exacerbated tensions, leading to an escalation in violence. According to local reports, Israeli airstrikes killed two individuals in Rafah and injured three in Khan Younis, heightening concerns that the ceasefire may collapse completely.

The initial ceasefire phase, which began in January, ended without a clear future agreement, and Hamas is now demanding a second phase that includes permanent Israeli withdrawal. Contrasting this, Israel proposes a temporary extension into April, contingent upon the release of hostages by Hamas.

The blockade has sparked a severe humanitarian crisis, with Gaza's residents facing skyrocketing food prices and empty store shelves. Reports suggest that the cost of flour and other essentials has surged dramatically as hundreds of supply-laden lorries remain stuck at the Egyptian border. Meanwhile, diplomatic negotiations continue amid fears of renewed fighting.

