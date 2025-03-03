Left Menu

Tense Standoff at Torkham: Continued Border Closure Sparks Concerns

A military standoff at the Torkham border between Pakistan and Afghanistan remains unresolved, leading to civilian injuries and disrupting trade. Despite talks to reopen the crossing, both sides have yet to reach an agreement, causing anxiety among traders and civilians impacted by the prolonged closure.

Peshawar | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A standoff between Pakistani and Afghan security forces at the Torkham border shows no sign of resolution as the crossing remains shut amid heightened tensions. Continued exchanges of fire have injured civilians and created chaos for those stranded at the checkpoint.

The closure has paralyzed trade activities and impacted everyday life, even resulting in a driver's death due to a cardiac arrest amidst the tense atmosphere. Talks aimed at reopening the crossing have stalled despite the urgent need voiced by local leaders, who emphasize the importance of the issue during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Efforts include a meeting between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister and the Afghan Consul General, where discussions centered on mutual interests like trade, peace, and stability. The standoff highlights the recurring vulnerabilities in cross-border relations, further complicated by security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

