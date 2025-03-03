Left Menu

Tragic Turn: Execution of Indian Woman in Abu Dhabi

Shahzadi Khan, an Indian woman on death row in Abu Dhabi for allegedly murdering her employer's child, was executed on February 15. The news was revealed during a Delhi High Court hearing on her father's plea about her well-being. Despite efforts, her legal representation was reportedly inadequate.

An Indian woman named Shahzadi Khan has been executed on February 15 in Abu Dhabi for the alleged murder of a four-month-old child, a Delhi High Court was informed on Monday. The execution followed a court sentence handed down on July 31 of the previous year.

Shahzadi's father, Shabbir Khan, from Uttar Pradesh, had reached out to the Ministry of External Affairs multiple times seeking clarity on her status, amid what he described as 'profound uncertainty.' His legal plea claimed inadequate representation in her defense and that she was coerced into confessing.

The family's last contact with Shahzadi occurred on February 14, as their daughter advised them of her imminent execution. The embassy and Indian authorities have assured assistance for the family to attend her last rites, acknowledging the gravity of the situation amidst local legal constraints.

