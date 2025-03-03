Left Menu

Stalin Urges Modi to Resolve Tamil Nadu Fishermen's Plight

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin urged Prime Minister Modi to sign a new agreement with Sri Lanka to protect the state's fishermen. He emphasized resolving ongoing arrests and boat seizures by the Sri Lankan Navy, urging direct intervention by Modi to facilitate better relations with Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagapattinam | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:45 IST
Stalin Urges Modi to Resolve Tamil Nadu Fishermen's Plight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate a new agreement with Sri Lanka, aimed at safeguarding the interests of Tamil Nadu's fishermen. The move is to address ongoing challenges faced by the fishermen, particularly near the contentious Katchatheevu region.

Addressing an official event, Stalin highlighted the repetitive arrests of fishermen by Sri Lanka, pointing to recent incidents involving 32 fishermen from Rameswaram. He emphasized that finding a permanent resolution lies with the union government, criticizing its current efforts.

Stalin also criticized the lack of progress despite high-level talks between India and Sri Lanka. He urged the Prime Minister to personally intervene and address the issues, including the severe penalties imposed on fishermen and the auctioning of seized boats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

