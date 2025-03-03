Stalin Urges Modi to Resolve Tamil Nadu Fishermen's Plight

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate a new agreement with Sri Lanka, aimed at safeguarding the interests of Tamil Nadu's fishermen. The move is to address ongoing challenges faced by the fishermen, particularly near the contentious Katchatheevu region.

Addressing an official event, Stalin highlighted the repetitive arrests of fishermen by Sri Lanka, pointing to recent incidents involving 32 fishermen from Rameswaram. He emphasized that finding a permanent resolution lies with the union government, criticizing its current efforts.

Stalin also criticized the lack of progress despite high-level talks between India and Sri Lanka. He urged the Prime Minister to personally intervene and address the issues, including the severe penalties imposed on fishermen and the auctioning of seized boats.

(With inputs from agencies.)