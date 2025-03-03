Goa Pledges to Lead in Implementing New Criminal Laws

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday to discuss the implementation of three newly enacted criminal laws. The meeting took place in Delhi, where Sawant updated Shah on the progress in executing these laws in Goa.

The newly enacted laws—Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam—are aimed at providing timely justice, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office. The Union Home Minister encouraged Goa to set a national standard in their effective implementation.

Chief Minister Sawant reiterated Goa's commitment to leading by example in executing these laws. He emphasized that the state would uphold justice and enhance its legal framework for its people through these measures, setting a benchmark for the nation.

