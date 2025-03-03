Supreme Court Grants Custody to Mother Amid International Guardianship Dispute

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Sharmila Velamur, granting her custody of her 22-year-old son suffering from severe cognitive impairments. The son, whose mental age is between eight to ten years, was previously in India under the care of his father.

Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and Ujjan Bhuyan highlighted the son's inability to make independent decisions due to his disabilities. The apex court instructed the father not to obstruct the son and mother from returning to the United States where comprehensive welfare services are available.

The court criticized the Madras High Court for its hurried decision-making process, citing inadequate consideration of medical evaluations that underscored the son's vulnerabilities. Velamur is now directed to return to the US with her son within 15 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)