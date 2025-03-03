Left Menu

Minerals Deal: Not a Lone Security Solution

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that a minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine is insufficient as a security guarantee for Russia's compliance with any Ukraine peace accords.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed skepticism about a prospective minerals deal between the United States and Ukraine, stating it would not suffice as a security guarantee.

Starmer addressed Parliament on Monday, emphasizing that such an agreement alone is inadequate to ensure Russia adheres to the terms of any peace accord.

The Prime Minister's comments highlight the complexity of diplomatic negotiations as efforts continue to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

