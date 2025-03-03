Diplomatic Talks: U.S. and UK Unite for Peace in Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has extended his gratitude to British Foreign Secretary David Lammy for the UK's proactive role in encouraging European self-defense and promoting peace efforts in Ukraine, the U.S. State Department reported.

In a call with Lammy on Monday, Rubio emphasized the U.S.' readiness to negotiate a resolution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, reaffirming a steadfast partnership with the United Kingdom in these peace endeavors, according to State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

This diplomatic call underscores the continued U.S.-UK collaboration, with an ongoing commitment to secure peace and stability in the embattled region of Ukraine.

