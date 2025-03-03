Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks: U.S. and UK Unite for Peace in Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed gratitude to UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy for his country's efforts in urging Europe towards self-defense and seeking peace in Ukraine. Rubio affirmed the U.S.' commitment to negotiating an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict in collaboration with the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:52 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has extended his gratitude to British Foreign Secretary David Lammy for the UK's proactive role in encouraging European self-defense and promoting peace efforts in Ukraine, the U.S. State Department reported.

In a call with Lammy on Monday, Rubio emphasized the U.S.' readiness to negotiate a resolution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, reaffirming a steadfast partnership with the United Kingdom in these peace endeavors, according to State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

This diplomatic call underscores the continued U.S.-UK collaboration, with an ongoing commitment to secure peace and stability in the embattled region of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

