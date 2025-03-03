Mannheim Tragedy: Driver Rams Car into Crowd

A tragic incident unfolded in Mannheim, Germany, as a driver rammed a vehicle into a crowd, resulting in two fatalities and multiple injuries.

State Interior Minister Thomas Strobl confirmed that the suspect, a 40-year-old German from Rhineland-Palatinate, is currently in custody, according to the German news agency dpa.

While the motive behind the incident remains unclear, German authorities are cautious about labeling it as an attack, considering the recent rise in vehicles being used as weapons of violence in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)