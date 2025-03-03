Left Menu

A driver crashed into a crowd in Mannheim, Germany, killing two and injuring several others. Authorities have apprehended a suspect. State Interior Minister Thomas Strobl stated that the driver is a 40-year-old from Rhineland-Palatinate. The nature of the incident remains unconfirmed as an intentional attack.

Mannheim Tragedy: Driver Rams Car into Crowd
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

A tragic incident unfolded in Mannheim, Germany, as a driver rammed a vehicle into a crowd, resulting in two fatalities and multiple injuries.

State Interior Minister Thomas Strobl confirmed that the suspect, a 40-year-old German from Rhineland-Palatinate, is currently in custody, according to the German news agency dpa.

While the motive behind the incident remains unclear, German authorities are cautious about labeling it as an attack, considering the recent rise in vehicles being used as weapons of violence in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

