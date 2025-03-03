Legal Push for Privacy in Shocking Pune Bus Rape Case
A lawyer representing a rape victim sought a court restraining order to prevent public and social media statements harming her character. The alleged incident occurred in a stationary bus in Pune. The accused, with previous criminal records, was caught using drones. The case is now under the city crime branch's investigation.
- Country:
- India
The recent shocking incident of an alleged rape in a stationary bus at Swargate depot, Pune, has led to legal action aimed at safeguarding the victim's identity and dignity. A lawyer representing the woman filed an application seeking a restraining order against any public or social media statements that could contribute to her character assassination.
The case, which has caused significant public uproar, has been transferred from the Swargate police to the city crime branch for further investigation. According to police, a 26-year-old health professional was allegedly raped by Dattatray Gade, a known criminal figure with multiple past offenses.
Gade was apprehended in an agricultural field near his native village after a manhunt that involved drones and sniffer dogs. With the victim's statement recorded in court, Pune police have sent the DNA samples of the accused for forensic analysis as part of their ongoing probe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Blaze at Telangana Bus Depot: No Casualties Reported
Outcry in Maharashtra: Opposition Leader Slams Government Over Pune Bus Depot Rape Incident
Thirst Leads to Capture in Swargate Bus Rape Case
Manhunt in Pune: The Pursuit of a Fugitive in the Swargate Case
Manhunt Ends: Fugitive Suspect in Swargate Bus Incident Arrested