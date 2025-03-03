Legal Push for Privacy in Shocking Pune Bus Rape Case

The recent shocking incident of an alleged rape in a stationary bus at Swargate depot, Pune, has led to legal action aimed at safeguarding the victim's identity and dignity. A lawyer representing the woman filed an application seeking a restraining order against any public or social media statements that could contribute to her character assassination.

The case, which has caused significant public uproar, has been transferred from the Swargate police to the city crime branch for further investigation. According to police, a 26-year-old health professional was allegedly raped by Dattatray Gade, a known criminal figure with multiple past offenses.

Gade was apprehended in an agricultural field near his native village after a manhunt that involved drones and sniffer dogs. With the victim's statement recorded in court, Pune police have sent the DNA samples of the accused for forensic analysis as part of their ongoing probe.

