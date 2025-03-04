Heroic Firefighters Rescue 21-Month-Old Twins Trapped in Thane
Two 21-month-old twin sisters were rescued by Thane firefighters after being trapped in their room. The main door accidentally closed, leading to the emergency. Firefighters acted quickly, rescuing the toddlers in 5-10 minutes, ensuring they were unharmed, and returning them to their relieved parents.
- Country:
- India
Two 21-month-old twin sisters faced a potentially dangerous situation when they were trapped in their ground-floor room in Thane East on Monday evening. The main door unexpectedly closed, locking the toddlers inside.
Yasin Tadvi, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, confirmed the incident occurred at Laxman Chali around 7:30 pm. Firefighters from the Kopri fire station responded swiftly.
In a rapid rescue operation, firefighters freed the distressed girls, Aarushi and Ayushi Anuj Kumar, within 5-10 minutes. Thankfully, both were unharmed and reunited with their relieved parents, thanks to the quick actions of the fire brigade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sudan's Crisis: UN Seeks $6 Billion Amid Worsening Humanitarian Emergency
Indigenous Leader Calls for State of Emergency Over Illegal Mining in Peru
Emergency Response to Plane Crash at Toronto Pearson
European Emergency: US Diplomacy Challenges Transatlantic Unity
French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone call with Donald Trump ahead of European emergency meeting on Ukraine, reports AP.