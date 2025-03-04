Left Menu

Heroic Firefighters Rescue 21-Month-Old Twins Trapped in Thane

Two 21-month-old twin sisters were rescued by Thane firefighters after being trapped in their room. The main door accidentally closed, leading to the emergency. Firefighters acted quickly, rescuing the toddlers in 5-10 minutes, ensuring they were unharmed, and returning them to their relieved parents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 04-03-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 00:39 IST
Two 21-month-old twin sisters faced a potentially dangerous situation when they were trapped in their ground-floor room in Thane East on Monday evening. The main door unexpectedly closed, locking the toddlers inside.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, confirmed the incident occurred at Laxman Chali around 7:30 pm. Firefighters from the Kopri fire station responded swiftly.

In a rapid rescue operation, firefighters freed the distressed girls, Aarushi and Ayushi Anuj Kumar, within 5-10 minutes. Thankfully, both were unharmed and reunited with their relieved parents, thanks to the quick actions of the fire brigade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

