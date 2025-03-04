Drone Attack Ignites Oil Pipeline Blaze in Russia’s Rostov Region

A fire erupted on an oil pipeline in Russia's southern Rostov region on Monday, attributed to a Ukrainian drone strike, according to the regional governor.

Rostov Governor Yuri Slyusar announced via Telegram that a mass drone attack in the Chertovsky district led to the blaze on the pipeline. He confirmed that all workers were evacuated without casualties.

Emergency teams were promptly dispatched to the scene to tackle the fire, as the incident occurred just over the border from Ukraine.

