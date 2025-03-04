South Korea's Unified Front Against US Trade War

In a bid to combat the challenges of the ongoing trade war with the United States, South Korea's Acting President Choi Sang-mok called for unity among the nation's government, parliament, and private sector on Tuesday. His remarks were made during a critical cabinet meeting aimed at tackling economic turbulence.

Choi announced that South Korea has reached an agreement with the United States to establish a consultative group. This group is set to focus on discussing tariff measures and enhancing bilateral cooperation in the shipbuilding sector, which is vital to both economies.

This move represents a strategic effort by South Korea to mitigate the impacts of the trade war, showcasing a coordinated approach across various sectors to fortify economic resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)