Stalled Diplomacy: Russia-U.S. Talks on Ukraine on Hold
Russian-U.S. negotiations concerning Ukraine are unlikely to commence before the full resumption of diplomatic missions, according to Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for President Vladimir Putin, as reported by RIA state news agency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 08:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 08:48 IST
Negotiations between Russia and the United States regarding the situation in Ukraine are not expected to begin until full diplomatic operations are restored, according to a statement made by Dmitry Peskov.
Peskov, who serves as the press secretary for President Vladimir Putin, conveyed this sentiment to RIA state news agency in comments made public on Tuesday.
Responding to queries about the potential start of these negotiations, Peskov remarked that it is 'unlikely' they will proceed prior to the embassies resuming their full functions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Villach Stabbing: Syrian Asylum Seeker Arrested in IS-Inspired Attack
Germany's Industrial Dilemma: Navigating an Economic Crossroad
Restoring Syria's Heritage: A Cultural Revival Amidst Ruins
Sharon Stone in Talks for 'Euphoria' Season 3 as HBO Announces New Cast
Drone Warfare: Aerial Clash Over Ukraine