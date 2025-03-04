Stalled Diplomacy: Russia-U.S. Talks on Ukraine on Hold

Negotiations between Russia and the United States regarding the situation in Ukraine are not expected to begin until full diplomatic operations are restored, according to a statement made by Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov, who serves as the press secretary for President Vladimir Putin, conveyed this sentiment to RIA state news agency in comments made public on Tuesday.

Responding to queries about the potential start of these negotiations, Peskov remarked that it is 'unlikely' they will proceed prior to the embassies resuming their full functions.

(With inputs from agencies.)