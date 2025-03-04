Left Menu

Stalled Diplomacy: Russia-U.S. Talks on Ukraine on Hold

Russian-U.S. negotiations concerning Ukraine are unlikely to commence before the full resumption of diplomatic missions, according to Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for President Vladimir Putin, as reported by RIA state news agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 08:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 08:48 IST
Stalled Diplomacy: Russia-U.S. Talks on Ukraine on Hold
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Negotiations between Russia and the United States regarding the situation in Ukraine are not expected to begin until full diplomatic operations are restored, according to a statement made by Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov, who serves as the press secretary for President Vladimir Putin, conveyed this sentiment to RIA state news agency in comments made public on Tuesday.

Responding to queries about the potential start of these negotiations, Peskov remarked that it is 'unlikely' they will proceed prior to the embassies resuming their full functions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025