Race Against Time: Robotic Rescue in SLBC Tunnel Crisis

Eight engineers and laborers are trapped in the SLBC tunnel since February 22. Despite challenges, including slush and damaged equipment, a rescue operation is underway utilizing three shifts daily. The government considers deploying robots to ensure rescuer safety, as the exact location of the trapped remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-03-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 10:30 IST
  • India

The rescue operation inside the SLBC tunnel entered its 11th day on Tuesday, showing no signs of a breakthrough in locating the eight persons trapped since February 22. Despite the challenges posed by slush and water inside the tunnel, efforts continue round-the-clock.

Rescue teams, including those from the NDRF and Indian Army, are working in three shifts daily, with the hope that the damaged conveyor belt might be operational soon. This equipment is crucial for efficiently removing debris and aiding the operation's momentum.

In a bid to enhance safety, the state is considering deploying robots. This option was highlighted by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who emphasized the need for more support and safety in the ongoing rescue efforts while pledging government support to affected families.

