Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Resignation of Indian Professor at Wits University

Professor Srila Roy resigned as head of the Sociology Department at Wits University following backlash over remarks considered racist. The controversy began with a now-deleted tweet criticizing South African work ethic and has led to calls for further disciplinary action from university and academic bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:51 IST
Controversy Surrounds Resignation of Indian Professor at Wits University
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Professor Srila Roy, an Indian academic, resigned as the head of the Sociology Department at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) amidst accusations of racism stemming from her social media activity. A tweet posted by Roy about South Africans' work ethic has sparked widespread outrage and calls for her suspension.

The tweet, which Roy deleted, criticized South Africans for perceived ambition and work ethic issues, igniting responses from her peers, the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, and the South African Sociological Association (SASA). These groups condemned the comments as discriminatory, emphasizing the damaging nature of such rhetoric in educational and societal contexts.

Both the Sociology Department and SASA underscored a commitment to values of anti-racism and urged for a more inclusive academic environment. They noted that her remarks stand in direct opposition to these principles, leading to the controversy that has plagued the university community. Further disciplinary actions are being considered.

TRENDING

1
India Urges Restraint as US-Israel Strikes Escalate Middle East Tensions

India Urges Restraint as US-Israel Strikes Escalate Middle East Tensions

 India
2
Inter Kashi FC Clinch Historic First Win in Indian Super League

Inter Kashi FC Clinch Historic First Win in Indian Super League

 India
3
Operation Ghazab lil Haq: Pakistan's Decisive Stand Against Afghan Taliban

Operation Ghazab lil Haq: Pakistan's Decisive Stand Against Afghan Taliban

 Pakistan
4
Noida Police Crack Down on Fake Overseas Job Scam

Noida Police Crack Down on Fake Overseas Job Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026