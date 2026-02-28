Controversy Surrounds Resignation of Indian Professor at Wits University

Professor Srila Roy, an Indian academic, resigned as the head of the Sociology Department at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) amidst accusations of racism stemming from her social media activity. A tweet posted by Roy about South Africans' work ethic has sparked widespread outrage and calls for her suspension.

The tweet, which Roy deleted, criticized South Africans for perceived ambition and work ethic issues, igniting responses from her peers, the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, and the South African Sociological Association (SASA). These groups condemned the comments as discriminatory, emphasizing the damaging nature of such rhetoric in educational and societal contexts.

Both the Sociology Department and SASA underscored a commitment to values of anti-racism and urged for a more inclusive academic environment. They noted that her remarks stand in direct opposition to these principles, leading to the controversy that has plagued the university community. Further disciplinary actions are being considered.