Controversy Surrounds Resignation of Indian Professor at Wits University
Professor Srila Roy resigned as head of the Sociology Department at Wits University following backlash over remarks considered racist. The controversy began with a now-deleted tweet criticizing South African work ethic and has led to calls for further disciplinary action from university and academic bodies.
Professor Srila Roy, an Indian academic, resigned as the head of the Sociology Department at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) amidst accusations of racism stemming from her social media activity. A tweet posted by Roy about South Africans' work ethic has sparked widespread outrage and calls for her suspension.
The tweet, which Roy deleted, criticized South Africans for perceived ambition and work ethic issues, igniting responses from her peers, the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, and the South African Sociological Association (SASA). These groups condemned the comments as discriminatory, emphasizing the damaging nature of such rhetoric in educational and societal contexts.
Both the Sociology Department and SASA underscored a commitment to values of anti-racism and urged for a more inclusive academic environment. They noted that her remarks stand in direct opposition to these principles, leading to the controversy that has plagued the university community. Further disciplinary actions are being considered.
