Delhi High Court Intervenes in Jamia Student Protest Suspension
The Delhi High Court stayed the suspension of Jamia Millia Islamia students accused of protesting without permission. The court mandated a university committee, including student representatives, to discuss the issue. The case involves four students contesting their suspension and the university's claims of property damage and unauthorized protests.
The Delhi High Court has temporarily lifted the suspension of certain Jamia Millia Islamia students who were penalized for participating in protests on campus without prior authorization.
In a move to address the conflict, the court has directed the formation of a university committee, overseen by the vice chancellor, and inclusive of student representatives, to deliberate on the matter.
The ongoing legal dispute involves accusations by university representatives that the protests, held without administrative consent, resulted in property damage, which the students contest as a nonviolent assembly.
