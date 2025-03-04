Ukrainian Air Force Successfully Downs Russian Drones
The Ukrainian air force reported it shot down 65 out of 99 drones launched by Russia overnight. Electronic warfare countermeasures likely caused 32 drones to be 'lost' and not reach their targets. The fate of the remaining two drones is unknown.
The Ukrainian air force reported on Tuesday the successful interception of 65 out of 99 drones launched by Russian forces during an overnight operation.
According to military officials, 32 additional drones were 'lost' due to electronic warfare countermeasures and subsequently failed to reach their intended targets.
The status of the remaining two drones remains undisclosed, with authorities not elaborating on their outcome.
