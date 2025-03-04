Belgium Boosts Defence Budget to Meet NATO Goals
Belgium aims to increase its defence spending by 4 billion euros to meet 2% of its GDP, aligning with NATO agreements. The current spending stands at 1.3% of GDP. This move, endorsed by Prime Minister Bart De Wever, seeks completion before the June 24 NATO summit.
Belgium is set to accelerate its defence budget, with plans to increase spending by 4 billion euros in forthcoming months, as reported by Belgian newspaper De Tijd. This increase is part of an effort led by Prime Minister Bart De Wever to meet the 2% of GDP spending level stipulated by NATO allies.
Previously, the Belgian government anticipated reaching this benchmark by 2029, with current expenditures hovering around 1.3% of GDP. De Wever aims to achieve the spending adjustment ahead of the NATO summit scheduled for June 24, as per De Tijd's report.
At present, there has been no official comment from the Belgian government regarding this reported change. The currency conversion stands at $1 to 0.9535 euros.
