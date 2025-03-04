Left Menu

Court Adjourns Hearing on Jama Masjid Cleaning Dispute

The Allahabad High Court has delayed the hearing on the cleaning controversy of Jama Masjid in Sambhal until March 10. The court had earlier directed the ASI to clean the mosque but not to whitewash it. Objections and replies are pending from involved parties.

Prayagraj | Updated: 04-03-2025 13:35 IST
The Allahabad High Court, in a recent session, decided to postpone the hearing on the contentious issue of cleaning the Jama Masjid in Sambhal, setting the next date for March 10.

Earlier, the court had instructed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out cleaning operations at the mosque but refrained from giving an order regarding its whitewashing. The latest session of the court witnessed the Masjid Committee's counsel presenting his objection to the ASI's report.

The ASI's legal representative requested additional time to prepare a reply. Meanwhile, the Masjid's cleaning is underway, supervised by the ASI, following prior court directions.

