Court Adjourns Hearing on Jama Masjid Cleaning Dispute

The Allahabad High Court, in a recent session, decided to postpone the hearing on the contentious issue of cleaning the Jama Masjid in Sambhal, setting the next date for March 10.

Earlier, the court had instructed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out cleaning operations at the mosque but refrained from giving an order regarding its whitewashing. The latest session of the court witnessed the Masjid Committee's counsel presenting his objection to the ASI's report.

The ASI's legal representative requested additional time to prepare a reply. Meanwhile, the Masjid's cleaning is underway, supervised by the ASI, following prior court directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)