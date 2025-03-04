Left Menu

Cracking Down on the Shadowy Scam Centers at the Thai-Myanmar Border

Scam centers at the Thai-Myanmar border have become a focus after the abduction of a Chinese actor in Thailand. These criminal hubs, protected by armed groups, run schemes like ''pig butchering'' and are targets of major crackdowns in Southeast Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 13:50 IST
Scam centers operating along the Thai-Myanmar border have recently gained attention following the abduction and release of a Chinese actor, sparking a multinational crackdown effort. Criminal gangs have trafficked countless individuals to these locations, generating billions in illicit revenue annually, according to the United Nations.

Particularly prevalent in Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar, these centers run illegal online schemes, defrauding individuals via social media and messaging platforms through fraudulent investment schemes such as cryptocurrency 'pig butchering.' The current crackdown focuses on Myanmar's Myawaddy region, where scam operations often receive protection from armed groups, particularly the Karen National Army (KNA) and the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA).

The latest efforts saw Thailand severing essential services to Myanmar-linked areas, a move prompted by the abduction incident involving actor Wang Xing. Although efforts at dismantling these centers are ongoing, tens of thousands of victims remain trapped, with a significant number freed and repatriated by regional authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

