Uproar in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Over Spitting Incident
Speaker Satish Mahana expressed discontent after a member spit pan masala in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Emphasizing the importance of dignity and respect, he urged all MLAs to avoid such actions. Mahana supervised the cleaning and implied a penalty for carpet replacement, stressing the Assembly's honor.
Lucknow | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:06 IST
In a startling incident at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Speaker Satish Mahana condemned a member's conduct for spitting pan masala on the assembly's carpet.
The Speaker, highlighting the Assembly's dignity, insisted all MLAs must avoid such disrespectful acts. Mahana, having inspected the site, suggested financial responsibility might follow for the damage caused.
Appealing to the representatives' sense of responsibility, Mahana reminded them of the faith and respect of 25 crore people in the state, calling for continued decorum in the Assembly proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
