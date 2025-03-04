Uproar in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Over Spitting Incident

In a startling incident at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Speaker Satish Mahana condemned a member's conduct for spitting pan masala on the assembly's carpet.

The Speaker, highlighting the Assembly's dignity, insisted all MLAs must avoid such disrespectful acts. Mahana, having inspected the site, suggested financial responsibility might follow for the damage caused.

Appealing to the representatives' sense of responsibility, Mahana reminded them of the faith and respect of 25 crore people in the state, calling for continued decorum in the Assembly proceedings.

