Andhra Pradesh Resurvey: A Move Towards Error-Free Land Mapping

In a significant move, Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad announced in the Assembly on Tuesday that the is to complete a land resurvey within three years, ensuring transparency and accuracy by engaging landowners in the process. The decision comes as a corrective measure to address previous survey errors.

Minister Prasad highlighted that the resurvey, initiated in January, envisions selecting one village per mandal as a pilot project, dividing each into 20 blocks, and aiming to survey 20 acres daily. Prasad emphasized the error-free execution of this initiative under the current NDA government.

The Assembly session also spotlighted critical issues, with Excise Minister K Ravindra unraveling alleged irregularities in liquor sales during the YSRCP regime and affirming transparent licensing by the new government. Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar assured citizens of stable electricity tariffs, dismissing any claims of previous burdens placed on consumers.

