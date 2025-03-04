Andhra Pradesh Resurvey: A Move Towards Error-Free Land Mapping
Andhra Pradesh is conducting a comprehensive land resurvey to rectify prior errors under the NDA government's directive. Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad assured the Assembly of the survey's precision, while Excise Minister K Ravindra criticized past liquor sales policies. Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar also addressed the Assembly regarding power tariffs.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad announced in the Assembly on Tuesday that the is to complete a land resurvey within three years, ensuring transparency and accuracy by engaging landowners in the process. The decision comes as a corrective measure to address previous survey errors.
Minister Prasad highlighted that the resurvey, initiated in January, envisions selecting one village per mandal as a pilot project, dividing each into 20 blocks, and aiming to survey 20 acres daily. Prasad emphasized the error-free execution of this initiative under the current NDA government.
The Assembly session also spotlighted critical issues, with Excise Minister K Ravindra unraveling alleged irregularities in liquor sales during the YSRCP regime and affirming transparent licensing by the new government. Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar assured citizens of stable electricity tariffs, dismissing any claims of previous burdens placed on consumers.
(With inputs from agencies.)