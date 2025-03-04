Left Menu

Underage Marriage and Rape Allegations Rock Maharashtra

A case has been filed against five individuals in Thane district, Maharashtra, for allegedly forcing a 16-year-old girl into marriage. The charges include rape and violations of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. The accused include the girl's parents, in-laws, and husband.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:25 IST
Underage Marriage and Rape Allegations Rock Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking case has surfaced in Maharashtra's Thane district, where five people stand accused of forcing a minor into an illegal marriage. The alleged crime has been booked under several serious legal provisions, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The case, registered on Monday, encompasses charges of rape acting in violation of both the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. So far, the authorities have not made any arrests in this troubling case.

According to police reports, the 16-year-old victim was coerced into marrying a man two years ago, resulting in her rape and pregnancy. The accused, consisting of her parents, in-laws, and her husband, have been implicated in the first information report filed by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025