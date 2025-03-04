Underage Marriage and Rape Allegations Rock Maharashtra

A shocking case has surfaced in Maharashtra's Thane district, where five people stand accused of forcing a minor into an illegal marriage. The alleged crime has been booked under several serious legal provisions, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The case, registered on Monday, encompasses charges of rape acting in violation of both the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. So far, the authorities have not made any arrests in this troubling case.

According to police reports, the 16-year-old victim was coerced into marrying a man two years ago, resulting in her rape and pregnancy. The accused, consisting of her parents, in-laws, and her husband, have been implicated in the first information report filed by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)