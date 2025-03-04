Rwanda Demands Payment from UK Over Scrapped Asylum Deal
Rwanda seeks a 50 million-pound payment from Britain after a cancelled asylum agreement. This demand follows UK diplomatic actions and rhetoric related to Rwanda's alleged role in the Congo conflict. Rwanda responds to Britain's pause on aid and diplomatic measures with claims of breached trust.
Rwanda is demanding a 50 million-pound ($63.62 million) payment from Britain following the cancellation of an asylum agreement. The British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, had scrapped the deal, initially set by the previous government, which involved Rwanda taking in asylum seekers who arrived in Britain illegally.
The UK's decision to pause aid to Rwanda, citing its involvement in the Congo conflict, has intensified tensions. Rwanda denies supporting the M23 rebel group accused of causing unrest in eastern Congo but maintains its military actions are defensive.
Rwanda's request for payment is partly spurred by inflammatory comments from the UK's Minister for Africa. The UK asked Rwanda to forego the payment, but Rwanda views the UK's diplomatic actions as a breach of trust.
(With inputs from agencies.)
