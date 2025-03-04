Left Menu

Tragic Family Deaths in Kolkata's Kasba: A Case of Suspected Suicide

Three members of a family, including a child, were found dead in their Kolkata home. The incident appears to be a suicide possibly due to financial distress, but a property dispute is also being investigated. The case is reminiscent of a similar tragedy in Tangra, Kolkata.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:33 IST
Tragic Family Deaths in Kolkata's Kasba: A Case of Suspected Suicide
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Kolkata's Kasba area, three members of a family, including a young child, were discovered dead in their home, authorities reported on Tuesday. The victims have been identified as Somnath Roy, his wife Sumitra, and their son, Rudranil.

An alleged suicide note written by Somnath was found at the scene, although its content remains undisclosed. Somnath and Sumitra were found hanging, while their son's body was tied to Somnath. The family, residing in Haltu Purba Palli, may have been struggling with financial distress, though police are investigating other possibilities.

A police investigation is underway, exploring potential links to a property dispute alongside financial troubles. This case mirrors a recent incident in Tangra, where another family met a similar fate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

