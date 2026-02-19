Property Dispute Turns Violent in Outer Delhi: Retired Officer Shot
An 80-year-old retired Delhi Police officer, Rishal Singh, sustained serious injuries following a shooting incident related to a property dispute in Mundka. The assailants, one of whom is a relative, attacked Singh at his construction site. Police investigations are ongoing to apprehend the suspects.
- Country:
- India
An 80-year-old retired Delhi Police officer, Rishal Singh, was severely wounded following a dramatic shooting incident in the Mundka area of outer Delhi. The attack, reportedly linked to a property dispute, saw two assailants fire multiple shots at Singh before escaping.
The incident unfolded at 1.15 pm, when Singh, at his plot for ongoing construction work, was targeted by two motorcycle-borne attackers. According to his son's statement, Sagar, a relative embroiled in the dispute, led the attack that left Singh battling injuries to his abdomen, shoulder, elbow, and leg.
Police have recovered around 10 empty cartridges from the scene and continue their investigation to apprehend the accused. The family had recently won a court case over the contested plot, which prompted the ongoing construction efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Board of Peace Initiates Massive Gaza Reconstruction Efforts Amid Controversy
Property Dispute Leads to Shooting in Mundka
Trump's Bold Vision: $5 Billion Pledge for Gaza Reconstruction
Kim Jong Un Sets Sights on Military and Construction Ambitions at Party Congress
Kim Jong Un Sets Ambitious Military and Construction Goals Amid Rising Tensions