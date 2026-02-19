Left Menu

Property Dispute Turns Violent in Outer Delhi: Retired Officer Shot

An 80-year-old retired Delhi Police officer, Rishal Singh, sustained serious injuries following a shooting incident related to a property dispute in Mundka. The assailants, one of whom is a relative, attacked Singh at his construction site. Police investigations are ongoing to apprehend the suspects.

Updated: 19-02-2026 21:17 IST
Property Dispute Turns Violent in Outer Delhi: Retired Officer Shot
An 80-year-old retired Delhi Police officer, Rishal Singh, was severely wounded following a dramatic shooting incident in the Mundka area of outer Delhi. The attack, reportedly linked to a property dispute, saw two assailants fire multiple shots at Singh before escaping.

The incident unfolded at 1.15 pm, when Singh, at his plot for ongoing construction work, was targeted by two motorcycle-borne attackers. According to his son's statement, Sagar, a relative embroiled in the dispute, led the attack that left Singh battling injuries to his abdomen, shoulder, elbow, and leg.

Police have recovered around 10 empty cartridges from the scene and continue their investigation to apprehend the accused. The family had recently won a court case over the contested plot, which prompted the ongoing construction efforts.

