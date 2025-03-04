Urgent Call for Action: BJP Seeks Repatriation Aid from Jaishankar
BJP leader V Muraleedharan has asked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help repatriate the body of a Kerala man, Ani Thomas Gabriel, killed by Jordanian forces. Gabriel and his cousin Edison were shot while crossing the Israel-Jordan border. The family received confirmation of his death on March 1.
BJP leader V Muraleedharan has appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to expedite the repatriation process for the deceased Kerala man, Ani Thomas Gabriel, who was shot by Jordanian security forces at the Israel-Jordan border last month.
Muraleedharan's request followed his visit to Gabriel's family in Thumba. The BJP stated that necessary measures should be immediately undertaken by the Ministry of External Affairs to resolve the matter.
Gabriel's family confirmed receiving an email from the Indian Embassy on March 1, stating Gabriel's death. The incident occurred on February 10 when Jordanian soldiers fired at him and his group attempting to cross into Israel. A relative, Edison, who was injured, has returned to India.
