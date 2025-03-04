Left Menu

President Murmu Addresses Indian Revenue Service 78th Batch Officer Trainees

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu emphasized the crucial role of IRS officers in governance and national welfare.

The President noted that India's infrastructure is expanding, digital connectivity is bridging divides, and economic opportunities are becoming more accessible. Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)
The officer trainees of the 78th batch of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), including two officer trainees from the Royal Bhutan Service, met the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. The officer trainees are currently undergoing Induction Training at the National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT), Nagpur.

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu emphasized the crucial role of IRS officers in governance and national welfare. She highlighted the importance of taxation in fostering a strong and sustainable economy, stating that revenue collection must be conducted in a fair, effective, and transparent manner. She underscored that as future tax administrators, the officers would play a pivotal role in ensuring equitable resource mobilization and fostering trust in the taxation system.

The President noted that India's infrastructure is expanding, digital connectivity is bridging divides, and economic opportunities are becoming more accessible. She stressed that for development to be inclusive and sustainable, financial resources must be managed with efficiency, fairness, and transparency. She also reminded the officer trainees of their responsibility to uphold the dignity and rights of taxpayers, ensuring that contributions align with legal capacity while fostering mutual respect.

Highlighting the impact of digital transformation, President Murmu praised the Income Tax Department’s use of advanced data analytics to detect discrepancies with remarkable precision, ensuring that honest taxpayers are not inconvenienced. However, she cautioned that while technology enhances efficiency, it should never replace human values such as empathy and integrity. She advised the trainees to ensure that their policies and actions prioritize the development of all, particularly the underprivileged and weaker sections of society.

The meeting served as an inspiration for the officer trainees, reinforcing their commitment to public service and the principles of fairness and accountability in revenue administration.

