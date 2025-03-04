ECI Organizes CEOs Conference to Strengthen Election Management Across India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today inaugurated a two-day conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) from all States and Union Territories at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi. This marks the first such high-level gathering since Shri Gyanesh Kumar assumed charge as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). The conference aims to bolster election management within the established legal framework and facilitate capacity building among election officials.

CEC Shri Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi, engaged with the CEOs on various critical topics to ensure the smooth conduct of elections across the nation. Emphasizing transparency and diligence, Shri Gyanesh Kumar urged all electoral officials, including CEOs, District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and Booth Level Officers (BLOs), to strictly adhere to statutory obligations under the Representation of the People (RP) Act of 1950 and 1951, the Registration of Electors Rules of 1960, the Conduct of Election Rules of 1961, and other guidelines issued by the ECI.

Key Directives Issued by the CEC:

Transparency & Responsiveness: Officials must maintain an open channel of communication with political parties, addressing their concerns in a structured manner. Regular meetings at all statutory levels should be conducted, and resolutions should be handled by the relevant authorities (ERO, DEO, or CEO). A detailed action-taken report on these interactions is to be submitted to the concerned Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC) by March 31, 2025. Voter Registration & Electoral Integrity: Ensuring that every eligible Indian citizen above 18 years of age is registered as an elector remains a priority, in accordance with Articles 325 and 326 of the Constitution. BLOs must receive appropriate training to assist electors courteously while preventing any form of intimidation. Polling Booth Optimization: Every polling booth should accommodate between 800 to 1,200 electors and be located within a 2 km radius of voters’ residences to facilitate accessibility.

Special efforts must be made to provide Assured Minimum Facilities in rural polling stations.

in rural polling stations. Additional polling stations should be established in high-rise buildings and densely populated slum areas to improve voter participation in urban centers. Stakeholder Mapping & Capacity Building: The ECI has identified 28 key stakeholders in the electoral process, including CEOs, DEOs, EROs, political parties, candidates, and polling agents.

in the electoral process, including CEOs, DEOs, EROs, political parties, candidates, and polling agents. To enhance efficiency, these stakeholders have been divided into four distinct cohorts: Electoral Rolls, Conduct of Elections, Supervisory/Enforcement, and Political Parties/Candidates .

. Each cohort will be guided by a dedicated DEC, ensuring structured training and knowledge-sharing sessions.

For the first time, the conference includes the participation of one DEO and one ERO from each State and Union Territory, reinforcing a hands-on approach to election preparedness. The discussions and training sessions will continue tomorrow, with further details expected to be announced upon the conclusion of the conference.

The ECI remains committed to upholding the integrity of the electoral process, ensuring that all citizens have access to free, fair, and transparent elections. The insights and action plans emerging from this conference will play a pivotal role in refining election management and voter participation across the country.