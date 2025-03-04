Trial Sought for Officer in Paris Teen's Shooting Sparks National Outcry
Prosecutors in France have recommended a trial for a police officer accused of murder after shooting a teenager, Nahel M., in Nanterre. The shooting, which was captured on video, ignited widespread protests and discussions about systemic racism within the police force. The teen's death has fueled national unrest.
French prosecutors have called for a police officer to stand trial over the fatal shooting of teenager Nahel M. in June 2023, igniting nationwide protests. On Tuesday, the Nanterre prosecutor's office stated their investigation into the incident, which happened in a Paris suburb, has concluded.
The shooting of the 17-year-old boy, of North African descent, was caught on video and widely circulated. This led to violent demonstrations amid accusations of systemic racism within the French police. Following the investigation, charges against a second officer involved were dropped.
The decision now rests with a judge to determine if a trial will proceed. The incident has spurred public scrutiny and debates on police practices in France. The involved officer's legal representative has yet to comment on the case.
