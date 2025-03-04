Left Menu

Poland's Strategic Redirect: Funds to Boost Defence

Poland is reviewing its Recovery and Resilience Plan to shift EU funds towards defence and economic resilience. Polish Funds Minister Katarzyna Pelczynska-Nalecz prioritizes redirecting funds from the EU recovery facility, with possibly 30 billion zlotys dedicated to defence, pending cooperation among ministries and swift legislative action.

Poland is set to reassess its Recovery and Resilience Plan, aiming to channel funds towards bolstering defence and economic resilience, as announced by Polish Funds Minister Katarzyna Pelczynska-Nalecz. This strategic shift aligns with Poland's focus on enhancing security amid rising regional tensions.

The minister had expressed the necessity of diverting EU-supplied funds, totaling nearly 60 billion euros, which were originally allocated for economic recovery, to areas deemed critical for national defence. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed these intentions, citing efforts to release approximately 30 billion zlotys for the defence sector and related industries.

Tusk highlighted the urgency of this fund reallocation, emphasizing the need for collaboration across other ministries. He also stressed the importance of accelerating legislative processes concerning public investment in defence, indicating that a government bill might be approved as early as next week.

