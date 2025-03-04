Western Cape Celebrates Botswana’s Lifting of Vegetable Import Ban

Western Cape MEC for Agriculture, Economic Development, and Tourism, Dr. Ivan Meyer, has welcomed the decision by Botswana’s new administration, led by President Duma Boko, to lift the ban on South African vegetable exports. This policy shift reverses the previous restrictions imposed under former President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s administration, which aimed to promote domestic agricultural production and reduce import reliance.

Meyer has expressed optimism that this development will bolster trade among Southern African Customs Union (SACU) members and strengthen regional economic cooperation through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). He emphasized the importance of trade liberalization in enhancing regional value chains and supporting economic growth.

Phased Reopening of Vegetable Exports

The Botswana government has adopted a two-phase approach to the reintroduction of South African vegetable imports:

Phase 1 , which commenced in December 2024, permits the import of select vegetables, including turmeric, patty pan, pumpkin, sweet potatoes, green peas, sweet corn, broccoli, cauliflower, gem squash, baby marrow, green beans, sweet melon, mushroom, calabash, cantaloupe, and eggplant.

Phase 2, set to begin on 1 April 2025, will extend market access to beetroot, butternut, cabbage, carrot, garlic, ginger, green melon, herbs, lettuce, onion, potato, sweet pepper, tomato, and watermelon.

Meyer highlighted that the Western Cape contributed significantly to South Africa’s vegetable exports to Botswana, accounting for 37% (R3.3 million) of total exports in the fourth quarter of 2024. Additionally, the province played a crucial role in Phase 1, with its share of national exports peaking at 63% in the third quarter of 2024 before settling at 55% in the fourth quarter.

Economic Growth and Regional Cooperation

With the easing of Phase 2 restrictions, Meyer anticipates further improvement in export volumes, which will particularly benefit Western Cape producers. He reaffirmed the province’s commitment to fostering fair trade within the Southern African Development Community (SADC), emphasizing that open trade policies create mutual economic benefits for all stakeholders.

“This is a significant step toward strengthening our regional partnerships. By encouraging cross-border trade, we are reinforcing economic stability and promoting the sustainability of agricultural industries in both South Africa and Botswana,” said Meyer.

Alignment with the Growth for Jobs Plan

The renewed trade with Botswana aligns with the Western Cape Government’s Growth for Jobs plan, which aims to triple the province’s export value—covering goods, services, and tourism—to R450 billion by 2035. Meyer expressed confidence that continued efforts to expand trade partnerships and remove trade barriers would contribute to achieving this ambitious goal.

As Botswana moves forward with its phased reopening of vegetable imports, stakeholders in the Western Cape’s agricultural sector are preparing to leverage this opportunity to enhance exports, stimulate economic growth, and strengthen trade ties within the region.