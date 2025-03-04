India Aims for 100 GW Nuclear Power Capacity by 2047 to Meet Net Zero Goal

In a post-budget webinar organized by NITI Aayog, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State for PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, emphasized the critical role of nuclear energy in India’s ambitious Net Zero target.

Dr. Singh highlighted that the Union Budget 2024-25 sets a clear vision for the expansion of nuclear energy in India, with a target of achieving 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047. He underscored the urgency of scaling up nuclear energy production as India’s electricity demand is expected to increase four to five times by 2047. While renewable energy sources such as solar and wind are expanding, they alone cannot meet the base-load demand, making nuclear energy a crucial component of the country’s long-term energy strategy.

“Achieving 100 GW of nuclear power will require a focused and determined approach, with an annual addition of approximately 4 GW from now onwards,” Dr. Singh stated. He expressed confidence that with proper planning and execution, India can meet this ambitious target.

Private Sector Participation and Policy Reforms

A major shift in India’s nuclear energy policy is the proposal to involve private sector participation in designing, building, and operating nuclear power plants. Dr. Singh acknowledged that enabling this participation will require amendments to key legislations, including the Atomic Energy Act, the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, and the Electricity Act. These reforms aim to provide a clear regulatory framework that encourages industry participation and boosts investor confidence.

“Opening up the nuclear sector will send a strong policy signal to industry players, attracting long-term investments and fostering innovation,” he noted. The move is expected to bring in new technologies, enhance efficiency, and accelerate nuclear power expansion.

Public and Private Partnerships in Nuclear Development

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and its subsidiaries are set to contribute nearly 50 GW to the 100 GW target by leveraging domestic expertise and international collaborations. In parallel, NTPC’s joint venture, Ashwini, is already leading efforts in constructing four 700 MWe Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) at Mahi-Banswara, demonstrating early progress towards the goal.

To further diversify India’s nuclear capabilities, Dr. Singh also announced the launch of an SMR R&D Mission, which aims to develop five Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) by 2033. SMRs, known for their flexibility and adaptability, could be deployed in industrial zones, remote areas, and hard-to-abate sectors like cement and steel manufacturing, providing a versatile solution to India’s clean energy needs.

India’s Global Standing in Nuclear Energy

Dr. Singh reflected on India’s nuclear energy journey, which was pioneered by Dr. Homi Bhabha but often faced skepticism due to restrictive global policies and concerns over nuclear proliferation. However, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership since 2014, India has witnessed a paradigm shift, with its nuclear program gaining broader acceptance internationally.

Unlike in the past, India’s 100 GW nuclear target has not faced significant opposition, indicating the country’s growing credibility in the global nuclear community. India is now recognized for its responsible, transparent, and sustainable approach to nuclear energy development.

Public Awareness and Outreach on Nuclear Energy

Dr. Singh stressed the importance of a nationwide public awareness campaign to address misconceptions and concerns about nuclear energy. He emphasized that nuclear power is a safe and clean energy source, and a vigorous outreach program is necessary to build public trust.

“A much more sustained and well-structured public outreach initiative is needed to dispel myths and showcase the benefits of nuclear power,” he stated, urging collaboration among government agencies, private industry, and environmental groups to enhance public understanding and acceptance.

A Roadmap for the Future

A structured roadmap for achieving the 100 GW nuclear power target by 2047 is being developed in consultation with stakeholders. While challenges remain, the Minister reaffirmed that the target is both ambitious and achievable with a strategic approach, policy support, and sustained public and private sector engagement.

As India moves towards its Net Zero emissions goal by 2070, nuclear energy is set to play a transformative role in ensuring energy security, reducing carbon emissions, and supporting sustainable economic growth.