Egypt's $53 Billion Gaza Reconstruction Plan Unveiled Amid Controversy

Egypt reveals a $53 billion plan for Gaza's reconstruction over five years, differing from the U.S.'s Middle East vision. The plan avoids resettling Palestinians and calls for election in Gaza. Funding remains unclear as the UAE demands Hamas' disarmament while others seek a gradual approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Egypt unveiled an ambitious $53 billion reconstruction plan for Gaza, presenting it to Arab leaders in Cairo. The proposal spans five years, with no provisions for Palestinian resettlement, marking a stark contrast to the U.S.'s development idea of a 'Middle East Riviera'. Observers anticipate its inclusion in the final summit communique.

The plan, however, leaves significant questions about Gaza's governance unanswered. Though it supports forming an administrative committee, the communique skirts the issue of Hamas' future role. Discussions include calls for West Bank and Gaza elections within the next year, as leaders debate sidelining Hamas in favor of Arab-Muslim-Western governance bodies.

Financing such a massive undertaking remains uncertain, depending heavily on the support from wealthy Gulf nations like the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Amidst regional consultations, the UAE insists on Hamas' immediate disarmament, opposing other nations' gradual strategies. Amid this backdrop, the broader international community is urged to back Egypt's vision.

