Global Political Round-Up: Key Events from March to April

From March to April, a series of pivotal political and economic events are set to take place globally. Key figures like Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio are slated to meet with international counterparts, marking a period bustling with high-level discussions.

Significant events include the Venice Carnival, the Rio Carnival, and multiple political anniversaries, illustrating the cultural and historical landscape these months will cover. The diary highlights a range of activities, from state visits to international forums, emphasizing the interconnectedness of global diplomacy.

The diary serves as a comprehensive guide to global affairs during this period, showcasing the diversity of events that encapsulate the political, cultural, and economic spheres. Noteworthy events include the EU-South Africa summit in Johannesburg and the historic trilateral summit in Khujand.

(With inputs from agencies.)