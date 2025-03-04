Left Menu

Mexico's Stance Against U.S. Tariffs: A Presidential Response

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum declared that the 25% tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Mexican imports are unjustified. She assured that Mexico is preparing both tariff and non-tariff measures in response, signaling potential tension in international trade relations.

Updated: 04-03-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:16 IST
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has strongly criticized the recent 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, stating that such measures lack justification.

Sheinbaum made it clear that Mexico intends to respond strategically through both tariff and non-tariff measures, challenging the U.S. decision.

This situation highlights potential disruptions in trade relations between the two nations, amid growing concerns over protectionist policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

