Supreme Court's Ultimatum on Unnao Rape Survivor's Security Cover

The Supreme Court has given the Unnao rape survivor a final chance to respond to the Center's request to remove her CRPF security. The request arises amid claims that these protections are unnecessary, with the hearing set for March 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a crucial development, the Supreme Court has extended a final opportunity to the Unnao rape survivor to issue a response regarding the Central government's plea to revoke her CRPF security cover. The hearing on this matter is now scheduled for March 25.

Constituted by Justices Bela M Trivedi and Prasanna B Varale, the bench examined the suo motu case following the Centre's assertion that the survivor and her family no longer required the security arrangement. Despite the Centre's insistence, the sudden appearance of an alternate legal representative for the survivor caused a stir, necessitating more time.

The case ties back to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is serving a life sentence for the rape of the minor in 2017. Presently, his appeal against this conviction is pending in the Delhi High Court, as is his challenge against a related custodial death ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

