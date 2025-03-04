Left Menu

Pakistan's Escalating Persecution of Ahmadis: A Human Rights Crisis

A HRCP report details severe persecution of religious minorities, especially Ahmadis, in Pakistan. It highlights state and mob-driven oppression, including blasphemy law misuse and grave desecration. The report urges action against incitement of hatred and violence by state and non-state actors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:05 IST
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) released a report on Tuesday highlighting the severe persecution faced by religious minorities, particularly the Ahmadi community. The report, entitled 'Under Siege Freedom of Religion or Belief 2023-24,' documents systemic oppression involving unjust arrests, desecration of graves, and violent suppression of religious practices.

Key findings indicate an increased use of blasphemy laws against Ahmadis, often initiated by law enforcement. The report denounces the role of extremist groups like Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in filing blasphemy cases, disrupting religious observances, and collaborating in police raids. Footage shows TLP activists assisting police in raiding Ahmadi homes, fueling accusations of state complicity in religious persecution.

The HRCP urges federal and provincial governments to hold accountable those inciting hatred and violence. It stresses the need for immediate diplomatic and policy efforts to address this escalating crisis and to hold Pakistan to its international human rights obligations. Ahmadis have faced systemic exclusion and are barred from identifying as Muslims in Pakistan since 1974.

