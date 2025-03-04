Left Menu

Delhi Police Launches Citywide Security Initiative

The Delhi Police initiated a comprehensive citywide patrolling operation to enhance security across the capital. Starting at 9 pm and concluding at 2 am, the effort involves extensive police deployment and multiple checkpoints. This move follows a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:17 IST
Delhi Police Launches Citywide Security Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has embarked on an extensive citywide patrolling operation, titled 'general gasht,' aimed at bolstering security across the national capital. Starting from 9 pm and lasting until 2 am, the operation features a significant police presence on the streets, with checkpoints and barricades set up at strategic locations.

This substantial security initiative comes shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level law and order meeting. The enhanced patrolling is intended to ensure public safety and address key security concerns, as outlined during discussions at the Delhi Police headquarters last Saturday.

Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora will actively oversee security arrangements by visiting various police pickets. Senior officers have instructed SHOs to maintain strict vigilance and report emergencies promptly as part of the broader effort to clamp down on organized crime and mitigate the influence of gangsters operating from both jails and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025