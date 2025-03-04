Delhi Police Launches Citywide Security Initiative

The Delhi Police has embarked on an extensive citywide patrolling operation, titled 'general gasht,' aimed at bolstering security across the national capital. Starting from 9 pm and lasting until 2 am, the operation features a significant police presence on the streets, with checkpoints and barricades set up at strategic locations.

This substantial security initiative comes shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level law and order meeting. The enhanced patrolling is intended to ensure public safety and address key security concerns, as outlined during discussions at the Delhi Police headquarters last Saturday.

Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora will actively oversee security arrangements by visiting various police pickets. Senior officers have instructed SHOs to maintain strict vigilance and report emergencies promptly as part of the broader effort to clamp down on organized crime and mitigate the influence of gangsters operating from both jails and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)