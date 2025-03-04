Delhi Police Launches Citywide Security Initiative
The Delhi Police initiated a comprehensive citywide patrolling operation to enhance security across the capital. Starting at 9 pm and concluding at 2 am, the effort involves extensive police deployment and multiple checkpoints. This move follows a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police has embarked on an extensive citywide patrolling operation, titled 'general gasht,' aimed at bolstering security across the national capital. Starting from 9 pm and lasting until 2 am, the operation features a significant police presence on the streets, with checkpoints and barricades set up at strategic locations.
This substantial security initiative comes shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level law and order meeting. The enhanced patrolling is intended to ensure public safety and address key security concerns, as outlined during discussions at the Delhi Police headquarters last Saturday.
Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora will actively oversee security arrangements by visiting various police pickets. Senior officers have instructed SHOs to maintain strict vigilance and report emergencies promptly as part of the broader effort to clamp down on organized crime and mitigate the influence of gangsters operating from both jails and abroad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah to Assess New Criminal Laws in J&K Amidst Key Leadership
Amit Shah Reviews J&K Implementation of New Criminal Laws
Amit Shah Pushes Rapid Reform in J-K with New Criminal Laws
Amit Shah Calls for Swift Implementation of New Criminal Laws in J&K
Amit Shah Pushes for Swift Justice Reforms in Jammu and Kashmir