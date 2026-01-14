Left Menu

US Advances to New Phase in Gaza Ceasefire Plan

The United States announced it is entering a new phase in the Gaza ceasefire plan, which involves disarming Hamas and forming a technocratic government to oversee rebuilding efforts. Trump envoy Steve Witkoff highlighted the focus on demilitarizing Gaza, though details of the transitional administration remain undisclosed.

Updated: 14-01-2026 22:36 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has announced it is advancing to the next phase of its Gaza ceasefire plan. The plan involves disarming the militant group Hamas and working towards rebuilding and establishing daily governance in the region.

Trump envoy Steve Witkoff shared on social media platform X that the agreement aims to demilitarize Gaza and create a technocratic government to guide reconstruction efforts. However, specifics about the new transitional Palestinian administration remain undisclosed.

The White House has not provided additional information regarding the matter. Witkoff emphasized the expectation that Hamas will promptly return the final deceased hostage, fulfilling its commitment to the ceasefire agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

