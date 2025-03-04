Left Menu

Maharashtra's Politicized Murder: The 84-Day Resignation Delay

NCP leader Supriya Sule criticizes the delay in Dhananjay Munde's resignation over the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Munde resigned citing health reasons, amidst accusations tied to his aide's involvement. Sule demands a transparent probe, urging for justice and a deeper investigation into suspicious deaths in Beed district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 04-03-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 22:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NCP leader Supriya Sule raised questions on Tuesday regarding the period it took for Dhananjay Munde to resign from the Maharashtra cabinet. Sule highlighted that 84 days elapsed since the availability of photos and footage related to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, sparking public discontent.

Despite statements from Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal about Munde's moral resignation, Munde cited health reasons for his decision. Tensions escalated as details of Deshmukh's murder, allegedly linked to an extortion attempt, came to light, with accusations against Munde's close aide.

Sule called for a transparent investigation and urged for justice for both Deshmukh's murder and over 100 suspicious deaths in the Beed district. Additionally, she recommended implementing the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and probing the call details of those involved to expose further links to the alleged crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

