Diplomatic Talks: Ceasefire and Regional Threats

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu discussed extending the Gaza ceasefire and addressing Iranian threats in a recent call, as reported by the U.S. State Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:59 IST
Marco Rubio

In a recent high-level diplomatic conversation, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed efforts to prolong the ceasefire in Gaza. The discussion also covered the recurring regional threats posed by Iran, highlighting the urgency of sustaining peace in the area.

This dialogue took place on Tuesday, as confirmed by the U.S. State Department through spokesperson Tammy Bruce. The continuous instability in Gaza and the broader Middle East has been a pressing issue, necessitating concerted international actions and negotiations.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of maintaining the ceasefire and countering potential threats to regional security. The dialogue underscores an ongoing commitment to diplomatic efforts in mitigating hostilities and promoting stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

