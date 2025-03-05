Arab Leaders Endorse Egypt's Gaza Postwar Plan

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has announced the endorsement of a postwar plan for the Gaza Strip by Arab leaders. The plan ensures that the approximately 2 million Palestinians can remain in the territory.

The leaders' decision, made during a meeting in Cairo, presents a counterproposal to former President Donald Trump's initiative to redevelop Gaza as a beach destination by depopulating it.

Currently, the stance of Israel and the United States regarding the acceptance of this Egyptian plan is unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)