Arab Leaders Endorse Egypt's Gaza Postwar Plan
Arab leaders have supported Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi's postwar proposal, which aims to keep Palestinians in Gaza. This plan opposes a redevelopment suggestion by former U.S. President Donald Trump. The plan's acceptance by Israel and the U.S. remains uncertain.
- Egypt
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has announced the endorsement of a postwar plan for the Gaza Strip by Arab leaders. The plan ensures that the approximately 2 million Palestinians can remain in the territory.
The leaders' decision, made during a meeting in Cairo, presents a counterproposal to former President Donald Trump's initiative to redevelop Gaza as a beach destination by depopulating it.
Currently, the stance of Israel and the United States regarding the acceptance of this Egyptian plan is unclear.
