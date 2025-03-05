Tensions Rise Over Mosque Expansion in Northeast Delhi

A dispute surrounding the expansion of the Al Mateen Masjid in Northeast Delhi has prompted heightened police vigilance, officials announced on Tuesday night. The construction controversy, centered on a new mosque entrance in Gali Number 12, initially arose in November 2023, causing a temporary halt, according to a police statement.

Though the mosque trustees secured approval from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in November 2024, construction resumed in February 2025, only to face fresh complaints over alleged unauthorized construction. The police stated that concerns voiced on February 13 led the mosque's managing body to cease building while addressing resident opposition to the proposed new gate.

Further tensions were reported when a work stop notice was issued by the MCD on February 18, followed by alleged stone-pelting incidents on March 2-3. However, police found no evidence of such acts after reviewing CCTV footage and inquiries. Amid the rising tensions, local officials have increased area patrols to uphold peace, without any formal complaints or PCR calls reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)