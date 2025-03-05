Treasury Secretary Rules Out Rare Earths Deal with Ukraine
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that a rare earth minerals agreement with Ukraine is currently not being considered. He confirmed the decision during a CBS News interview when questioned about the status of the economic agreement.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has confirmed that negotiations for a rare earth minerals agreement with Ukraine are not progressing at this time. The announcement was made during a CBS News segment on Tuesday.
When asked about the status of potential economic deals between the two nations, Bessent responded categorically. 'Not at present,' he said, ruling out any immediate prospects for an agreement centered on rare earths.
This development comes as global interest in these critical minerals continues to rise, reflecting their significant strategic importance in technology and defense sectors.
