Treasury Secretary Rules Out Rare Earths Deal with Ukraine

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has confirmed that negotiations for a rare earth minerals agreement with Ukraine are not progressing at this time. The announcement was made during a CBS News segment on Tuesday.

When asked about the status of potential economic deals between the two nations, Bessent responded categorically. 'Not at present,' he said, ruling out any immediate prospects for an agreement centered on rare earths.

This development comes as global interest in these critical minerals continues to rise, reflecting their significant strategic importance in technology and defense sectors.

