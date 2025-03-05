Left Menu

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

British defence minister John Healey will meet U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine, amidst a pause in U.S. military aid. European leaders are rushing to present Washington with their peace plan ideas, aiming for a lasting resolution in Ukraine.

Updated: 05-03-2025 05:31 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 05:31 IST
In an effort to forge a path to peace in Ukraine, British Defence Minister John Healey is set to meet U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington on Thursday. The discussions follow U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to halt military aid to Ukraine, affecting the dynamics of ongoing negotiations.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has been actively meeting with world leaders, reaffirmed his commitment to securing a lasting peace. After meetings in Washington and with European leaders, including Ukraine's President Zelenskiy and France's President Macron, the focus is on developing a robust peace plan.

Amidst various proposals, a plan suggesting a one-month ceasefire excluding ground combat was aired by Macron, though not officially recognized by Britain. Meanwhile, Ukraine's Zelenskiy expressed gratitude for U.S. support and emphasized his readiness to cooperate under U.S. leadership to bring about enduring peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

