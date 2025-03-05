Left Menu

India Restricts Platinum Alloy Imports Amid Import Duty Evasion Concerns

India has shifted platinum alloy imports, barring 99% pure variants, from unrestricted to restricted due to concerns over importers using this route to circumvent higher gold import duties. This policy change aims to curb such practices as India stands as the second largest gold consumer globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 09:20 IST
India Restricts Platinum Alloy Imports Amid Import Duty Evasion Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move announced on Wednesday, India has placed platinum alloy imports, except for those that are 99% pure, under the restricted category. The government aims to tighten control over imports following reports of gold trade duty evasion.

The decision stems from findings that some importers disguised gold imports as platinum to sidestep the higher gold import duties. By altering the alloy import status, the government seeks to ensure compliance with existing regulations.

As the world's second-largest consumer of gold, India's new directive signals a strict stance on upholding its duty structure integrity and preventing illicit trade practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025