Deadly Blast Rocks Northwestern Pakistan: 12 Killed in Double Suicide Attack

A tragic attack unfolded in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday when two suicide bombers drove explosive-laden vehicles into a security installation. The attack claimed at least 12 civilian lives, including six children, according to police and rescue services.

The incident happened soon after residents had broken their fast during Ramadan, causing the roof of a nearby mosque to collapse amid the bustling market crowd. Security forces managed to repel the attackers' attempt to breach the military facility, killing six militants in the ensuing exchange of gunfire.

Although no group immediately claimed responsibility, recent years have seen a surge in attacks by the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), particularly in regions adjacent to the Afghan border. As rescue services continue to search for casualties, the attack has drawn wide condemnation from leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

(With inputs from agencies.)