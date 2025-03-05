Left Menu

South Sudan's Fragile Peace Under Threat: Tensions Rise with Senior Military Arrest

The arrest of Lieutenant General Gabriel Doup Lam, a senior military official allied with First Vice President Riek Machar, by South Sudan's defence forces has jeopardized the 2018 peace agreement. Tensions escalate as military presence intensifies around Machar's residence, threatening renewed conflict amidst an already fragile peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 05-03-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 12:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Kenya

In a significant development that threatens South Sudan's fragile peace, forces have arrested Lieutenant General Gabriel Doup Lam, a key ally of First Vice President Riek Machar. The arrest, executed by General Paul Nang of the defence forces, has sparked concerns over the viability of the 2018 peace agreement that concluded the nation's civil war.

According to Pal Mai Deng, Machar's spokesperson, the operation, which includes deploying troops around Machar's residence, breaches the revitalized peace agreement. Deng warns that such actions compromise the Joint Defence Board, a crucial element of the peace deal aimed at maintaining military command structure, thereby endangering the entire peace process.

While Major General Lul Ruai Koang and Information Minister Michael Makuei refrained from commenting, the history of conflict raises significant apprehensions. The 2013 civil war left 400,000 dead, displaced millions, and severely impacted the economy, especially in oil production. Recent escalations could lead to renewed hostilities if not carefully managed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

